StockNews.com Upgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $131.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.64 and a 200 day moving average of $122.63. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $97.53 and a 52-week high of $132.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $146.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.