Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Trinseo Trading Down 2.4%

TSE opened at $2.45 on Monday. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $784.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is -0.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Trinseo by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

