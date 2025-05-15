Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $195.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $263.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $349.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.55. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 3.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,973,200. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $1,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,226.90. The trade was a 95.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,128 shares of company stock worth $23,511,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,323,084,000 after acquiring an additional 875,359 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,454,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 30,664.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,888,000 after purchasing an additional 417,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

