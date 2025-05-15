CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Financial Analysis

Volatility and Risk

CV Sciences has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CV Sciences and Ensysce Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $16.00 million 0.33 $3.10 million ($0.01) -2.86 Ensysce Biosciences $2.23 million 2.46 -$10.61 million ($13.39) -0.17

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ensysce Biosciences. CV Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ensysce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.6% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CV Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and Ensysce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -16.24% -101.85% -29.04% Ensysce Biosciences -179.26% -292.81% -158.83%

Summary

CV Sciences beats Ensysce Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers. It is also developing cannabinoids intended to treat medical indications, including CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology. The company is developing PF614, a TAAP oxycodone prodrug candidate for the treatment of acute or chronic pain; and PF614-MPAR, a combination product of PF614 and nafamostat for overdose protection against excessive oral ingestion, as well as an oral and inhalation drug product of nafamostat for use against coronaviral infections and other pulmonary diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. It is also developing PF614, an extended-release oxycodone-derivative that releases clinically effective oxycodone; PF329 for pain with abuse protection; PF8001 and PF8026 are extended and immediate-release prodrugs of amphetamine for ADHD; and PF9001 to treat Opioid use disorder. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in La Jolla, California.

