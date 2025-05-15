Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.31.

Shares of AC opened at C$18.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.92. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$12.69 and a 52-week high of C$26.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry acquired 7,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,646.91. Also, Director Vagn Sorensen acquired 11,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$199,057.14. Insiders acquired 32,993 shares of company stock valued at $538,251 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

