Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Price

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:ZBH opened at $95.23 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $89.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

