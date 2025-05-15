Reviewing Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) & Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oklo and Algonquin Power & Utilities”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A N/A $11.87 million ($10.13) -3.60 Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.32 billion 1.81 $28.67 million ($1.55) -3.52

Risk and Volatility

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Oklo has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oklo and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72% Algonquin Power & Utilities -39.12% 5.22% 1.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oklo and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 3 4 0 2.57 Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 9 1 1 2.27

Oklo presently has a consensus price target of $46.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.09%. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus price target of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 10.35%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oklo is more favorable than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Oklo



Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission. The Renewable Energy Group segment focuses on operating a diversified portfolio of renewable and thermal electric generation assets. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

