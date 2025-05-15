Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.50.

Get Canfor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CFP

Canfor Trading Down 2.7%

Canfor Company Profile

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$13.58 on Monday. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$12.60 and a 1 year high of C$18.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.08.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.