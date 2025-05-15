Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$17.78 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -358.82%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

