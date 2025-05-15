Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -358.82%.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
