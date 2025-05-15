Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
