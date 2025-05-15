HC Wainwright Lowers Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $68.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNA opened at $28.40 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $979,632.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,353.26. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $163,501.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,917.82. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,437. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,338,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,701,000 after purchasing an additional 295,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,684,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,431,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,280,000 after purchasing an additional 205,027 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,100,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,053,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,844 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.