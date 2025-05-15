Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target to $8.00

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stagwell

Stagwell Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $651.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.