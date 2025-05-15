Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Price

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 56.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 243,895 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 57,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,039,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,967,000 after buying an additional 463,601 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 900,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,600,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 917,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 367,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

