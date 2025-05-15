BMO Capital Markets Cuts Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $2.25

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TLS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Telos Stock Performance

TLS stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Telos has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telos will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 100,808.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Telos by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Telos by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Further Reading

