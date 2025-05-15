United Fire Group’s (UFCS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jones Trading

Jones Trading reissued their buy rating on shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Jones Trading currently has a $32.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UFCS. StockNews.com downgraded United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $27.94 on Monday. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.18 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In related news, Director James Noyce acquired 2,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,712.52. This trade represents a 7.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dee Ann Mcintyre sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 446,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,828.53. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 131.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

