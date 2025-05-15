Financial Analysis: Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) & Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Clean Energy Carriers 46.85% 9.76% 3.16% Imperial Petroleum 34.01% 17.50% 12.89%

Risk and Volatility

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 1 2 0 2.67 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Imperial Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Imperial Petroleum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Clean Energy Carriers $369.41 million 3.38 $193.63 million $3.30 6.48 Imperial Petroleum $147.48 million 0.52 $50.16 million $1.43 1.80

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. Imperial Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Clean Energy Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats Imperial Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

