Financial Survey: MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paysafe and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -1.38% 12.92% 2.25% MJ N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of MJ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.70 billion 0.46 -$20.25 million $0.36 36.69 MJ $360,000.00 0.00 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

This table compares Paysafe and MJ”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paysafe.

Risk and Volatility

Paysafe has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paysafe and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 2 2 0 0 1.50 MJ 0 0 0 0 0.00

Paysafe currently has a consensus target price of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 31.53%. Given Paysafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than MJ.

Summary

Paysafe beats MJ on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. The Merchant Solutions segment offers PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions, as well as comprehensive support services under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The Digital Wallets segment offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; and pay-by-bank solutions under the Rapid Transfer brand. It also provides eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases; Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About MJ

(Get Free Report)

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.