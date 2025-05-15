Comparing Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) & Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opera and Enfusion”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $521.49 million 3.14 $153.30 million $0.94 19.71 Enfusion $201.61 million 6.94 $6.03 million $0.03 361.63

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Enfusion. Opera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enfusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.2% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Enfusion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Opera and Enfusion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enfusion 0 2 1 0 2.33

Opera currently has a consensus price target of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 34.38%. Enfusion has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.91%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Enfusion.

Volatility & Risk

Opera has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enfusion has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and Enfusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 39.22% 19.22% 17.43% Enfusion 1.70% 6.67% 4.86%

Summary

Opera beats Enfusion on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. It also offers Accounting/General Ledger System, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion Analytics System, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

