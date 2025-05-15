Head-To-Head Survey: Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) vs. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) and Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Global Engine Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $19.04 billion 6.59 $3.75 billion $9.77 31.67 Global Engine Group $49.45 million 0.67 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Global Engine Group.

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Global Engine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 19.76% 80.86% 6.83% Global Engine Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Automatic Data Processing and Global Engine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 1 7 3 0 2.18 Global Engine Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus price target of $303.55, suggesting a potential downside of 1.90%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Global Engine Group.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Global Engine Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solution to businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers employee benefits, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Global Engine Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services. It serves telecom operators; data center and cloud computing services providers; and IoT solutions providers, resellers, and users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.