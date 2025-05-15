StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Stock Performance

NYSE TGI opened at $25.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 155.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 90,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,207.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 497,684 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after buying an additional 1,286,568 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 18,544.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 255,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.