Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Duluth from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Duluth Price Performance

Duluth stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. Duluth has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $241.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 50,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,779.81. This represents a 114.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 725,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 131,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Duluth by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 843,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 101.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Duluth by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 260,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

