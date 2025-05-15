Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Magnite Stock Up 1.7%

MGNI stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. Magnite has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In other Magnite news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $201,381.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,774.54. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $102,357.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 126,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,452. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,610 shares of company stock worth $647,848. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 164,093 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,169 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 110,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

