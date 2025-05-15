Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BW. DA Davidson lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 12.6%

NYSE:BW opened at $0.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.07 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

