HC Wainwright Cuts Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Price Target to $75.00

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPCR. William Blair assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of GPCR opened at $23.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of -1.69.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,492 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,560,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 450,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,390,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

