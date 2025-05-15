Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVLV stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.61. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

