Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Price

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $29.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 199.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 311.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,007.43. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 273.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 428.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 89.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.