Barclays Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $59.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of URBN opened at $60.38 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $679,697.94. This trade represents a 44.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,898. This represents a 34.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713 over the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 88.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 96.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 47,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

