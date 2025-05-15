Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Up 8.3%
CHEK stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.21. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.04.
About Check-Cap
