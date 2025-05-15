Fast Track Group (New IPO Filing) Prices IPO at $4.00-$5.00 Per Share (FTRK)

Fast Track Group (New IPO Filing) (FTRK) is planning to raise $17 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of May 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,800,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Fast Track Group (New IPO Filing) generated $870,000 in revenue and $20,000 in net income. The company has a market-cap of $95.6 million.

Alexander Capital and Network 1 Financial Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Fast Track Group (New IPO Filing) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: Fast Track Group re-filed its IPO plans in a new F-1 filing dated April 14, 2025 – the same date that it withdrew its previous IPO plans in a letter to the SEC dated April 14, 2025. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â Fast Track Events Pte. Ltd. was incorporated as an exempt private company limited by shares in Singapore on March 8, 2012 as an operating company of our businesses. We are a regional entertainment-focused event management and marketing company that provides a full range of services including experiential marketing, artiste endorsement and management, movie premiere organizations, grand openings and concerts. In addition to our expertise in event and concert management, we offer comprehensive value-added services tailored to meet specific client demands. These include media planning and PR management to boost event visibility, technical production planning for seamless execution of audiovisual requirements, and event manpower support for logistical efficiency. Internally, we handle project management and select media press releases, while sourcing technical support from specialized suppliers across event locations. This integrated approach ensures that we deliver high-quality, customized solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients, enhancing the success and impact of each event we undertake. Â Since our inception, we have been instrumental in creating, developing, organizing, hosting, and managing a diverse range of events and concerts for our clients. Leveraging our extensive experience, we have successfully orchestrated large-scale events featuring renowned Asian bands and artistes such as B.A.P, BTS, and David Tao. Additionally, we have hosted international speakers including Michael Franzese and Michelle Yeoh, as well as organized appearances by global celebrities like John Cena and Steven Seagal. Notable milestones include organizing Malaysiaâ€™s inaugural Hollywood Movie Premiere Red Carpet event for â€?Baby Driver,â€? as well as the acclaimed 2015 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode II The Red Bullet concerts. Furthermore, we managed the successful 2018 Wild Kard Tour showcases held in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia. These events underscore our capability to deliver memorable experiences and highlight our expertise in managing high-profile engagements across different regions and entertainment genres. Â We derive a significant portion of our revenue from a small number of customers. For example, one major customer accounted for 100% of our total revenue for the year ended February 28, 2023, and approximately 75% of our total revenue for the year ended February 29, 2024 was generated from two major customers, who are also related parties.Â Due to the nature of our business, our portfolio of major customers may vary from year to year as our customers may only be holding one or two events and/or concerts in a year and such events and/or concerts may not be held on a regular basis. We may continue to have a concentration of customers in the future, and we face the risk of losing a significant source of revenue if our major customers do not engage our services and we cannot secure new customers on time. Part of our diversification strategy involves expanding into various facets of the entertainment industry, including Live Entertainment and Agency services, which would allow us to not be reliant on a single revenue source and maintain stability even when one segment faces challenges. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the Fiscal Year that ended Feb. 29, 2024. (Note: Fast Track Group revived its IPO plans in a new F-1 filing dated April 14, 2025 – the same date that it withdrew its previous IPO plans in a letter to the SEC – and disclosed the new terms for its revived IPO: The company is offering 3.75 million shares – up from 3.0 million shares in the old and withdrawn prospectus – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 – the same price range as in the old and withdrawn prospectus – to raise $16.88 million – with Alexander Capital added as the “lead left” joint book-runner. Alexander Capital and Network 1 Financial Securities, the original sole book-runner, now make up the joint book-running team.) (Note: Fast Track Ltd. cut its IPO’s size to 3.0 million shares – down from 3.75 million shares initially – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $13.5 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Nov. 15, 2024. Background: Fast Track Ltd. disclosed the terms for its IPO in an F-1/A filing on Sept. 6, 2024.) “.

Fast Track Group (New IPO Filing) was founded in 2012 and has 5 employees. The company is located at 12 Mohamed Sultan Road, #04-01, Singapore 238961 and can be reached via phone at +65 6531 0075 or on the web at https://www.fastrackevents.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Track Group (New IPO Filing) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Track Group (New IPO Filing) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.