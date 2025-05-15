Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.75 price target on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Assertio from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Assertio Stock Performance

Assertio stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $58.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Assertio had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Assertio by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

See Also

