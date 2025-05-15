Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $1.40 Price Target at UBS Group

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $2.00 to $1.40 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $1.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 357.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 133,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 86,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,729,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 130,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

