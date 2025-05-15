ANI Pharmaceuticals’ (ANIP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANIP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.76 and a beta of 0.56.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $197.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,914.85. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $173,976 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 473,097 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,155,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 419,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181,134 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 649,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 135,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

