Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. Affirm has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $820,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,493. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,765 shares of company stock worth $3,094,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

