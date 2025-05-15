ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of ACNB in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ACNB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACNB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

ACNB Stock Up 0.1%

ACNB stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83. ACNB has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACNB will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ACNB by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the first quarter worth about $717,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACNB by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 46,151 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

