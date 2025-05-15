JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $6.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $6.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $18.58.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $555.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.23 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,789.35. The trade was a 88.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in AMC Networks by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 505,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 75,488 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 54,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 10.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

