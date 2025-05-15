Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Repurchase $75.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Repay Trading Up 6.1%
NASDAQ RPAY opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $408.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Repay has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.27.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
