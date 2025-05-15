Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Repurchase $75.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Repay Trading Up 6.1%

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $408.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Repay has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

