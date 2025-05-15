Andy Golding Sells 251,584 Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Andy Golding sold 251,584 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £1,217,666.56 ($1,615,370.87).

Andy Golding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Andy Golding sold 12,143 shares of OSB Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.66), for a total value of £51,850.61 ($68,785.63).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Andy Golding sold 5,399 shares of OSB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.96), for a total value of £24,241.51 ($32,159.07).

On Thursday, March 20th, Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of OSB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.16), for a total value of £126,783.36 ($168,192.31).

OSB opened at GBX 472.60 ($6.27) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 444.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 414.30. OSB Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 343.60 ($4.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.50 ($7.08). The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.41.

OSB Group ( LON:OSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. OSB Group had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a GBX 22.90 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.99%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

