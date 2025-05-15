Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires 21 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 702 ($9.31) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($195.57).

A.G. BARR Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 693 ($9.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £774.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 650.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 625.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 555 ($7.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 710 ($9.42).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 39.77 ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A.G. BARR p.l.c. will post 43.7109104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a GBX 44.80 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $3.10. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAG

A.G. BARR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.