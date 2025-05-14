Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $61,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $471.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
