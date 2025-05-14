206 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $129.75 and a one year high of $183.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

