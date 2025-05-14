NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 27,764 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of XOM opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $471.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

