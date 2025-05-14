Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 13,649 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,176,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,746,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after buying an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of IBM opened at $258.55 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $163.53 and a 1 year high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.35. The firm has a market cap of $240.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

