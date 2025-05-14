Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys 177 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.41.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $187.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.23.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. This trade represents a 62.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 4 Recent Earnings Winners Riding Fresh Momentum in May
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Tesla: Get Ready To See It Trading Above $400 Again
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- ON Holding Surges, Leads High-End Retailers Into Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.