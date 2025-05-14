Parkwood LLC Acquires 8,981 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $5,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,555,306.40. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total transaction of $5,374,012.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,376,238.74. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,324 shares of company stock valued at $30,153,353 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $160.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

