25,510 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,931. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 0.1%

V opened at $356.13 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.30 and its 200 day moving average is $328.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.