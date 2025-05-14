Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,829 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 910,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,267,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 485,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,761,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $19,536,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 56,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 42,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $46,474.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,013.45. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,553. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

