Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,961,973 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,114,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,961,973 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.3% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,264,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.45.

NASDAQ META opened at $656.03 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.07, for a total value of $677,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,341,737.09. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.49, for a total transaction of $14,445,949.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,324 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,452. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

