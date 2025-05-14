Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 274.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,938.37. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,895. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

