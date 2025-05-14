MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2,507.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $289.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $12,907,361 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

