Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 480 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,354 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $397.40 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.62 and a 200-day moving average of $435.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $169.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

